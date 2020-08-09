Colts announce health and safety plan for 2020 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are laying out the health and safety plan as the 2020 season is fast approaching. Here are things to know before heading to Lucas Oil Stadium for game day:

The Colts also announced only mobile ticketing will be in effect, security screenings to get into the stadium will minimize contact, and all monetary transactions will be done with cars. The stadium will have cash-to-card machines available for fans to need to get their cash onto a card for purchases.