Colts announce health and safety plan for 2020 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are laying out the health and safety plan as the 2020 season is fast approaching. Here are things to know before heading to Lucas Oil Stadium for game day:
- Come healthy - Fans should not come to the stadium if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have experienced COVID-19 symptoms, or know they have been exposed to COVID-19.
- Stadium entrances and exits - Preferred entrance and exit areas will be marked on tickets. Fans should use the entrance specified on the ticket.
- Screening and temperature checks - Each fan and gameday employee will participate in a COVID screening, including a questionnaire and a temperature check, prior to entering the stadium.
- Face masks required - Each fan and gameday employee will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times, including during security screenings at stadium entrances and inside the stadium, except when actively eating or drinking.
- Practice social distancing - Fans are required to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet inside and outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. Fans will not be allowed to gather in Lucas Oil Plaza or Bud Light Zone.
- Pod seating required - Fan seating will be grouped in “pods” to maintain distance between groups who are not known to one another. Fans must sit in the seats assigned to them.
- First aid - If a fan or employee begins to feel ill after entering, he or she should visit the nearest First Aid Room, where an onsite medical team will be prepared to treat the person.
- Tailgating - Tailgating will not be permitted in Colts-controlled parking lots, including the South Lot, the Northwest Lot, and Lot A. All other tailgating policies will be set at the discretion of the lot operators throughout downtown.
- American Family Insurance Touchdown Town - Until further notice, Touchdown Town will not be active on game day.
The Colts also announced only mobile ticketing will be in effect, security screenings to get into the stadium will minimize contact, and all monetary transactions will be done with cars. The stadium will have cash-to-card machines available for fans to need to get their cash onto a card for purchases.
Last week, the team announced games will be limited to only 2,500 fans to limit capacity. The Colts' home opener is Sept. 20 against the Minnesota Vikings.