Indiana State to head on the road for Super Regional games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Indiana State Sycamores will head on the road to continue their quest for a national championship.

The Sycamores were in line to host an NCAA Super Regional after winning the regional title Sunday, coupled with TCU's win over Arkansas on Monday.

But a scheduling conflict caused them to pass on the opportunity to host.

"Due to prior commitments, accommodations not available and the community preparing to welcome Indiana Special Olympics for the 51st year, we are unable to host the NCAA Super Regionals in the coming week," the Indiana State athletic department wrote.

Indiana State said the lack of hotel rooms within an NCAA-approved distance from the stadium and staffing concerns led to the decision. Hotel rooms needed to house TCU players and staff, as well as the ESPN production crew and other support staff for the tournament have already been booked.

Also, the university noted this would be the third straight week they've hosted a major tournament in Terre Haute, after the Missouri Valley Tournament and the Terre Haute Regional. That has created staffing shortages for this weekend, in addition to staff members who were committed to working with the Special Olympics.

"We have a great relationship with Special Olympics coming to Terre Haute. We welcome them to our community this weekend and look forward to putting on another great event for them this year," the athletic department wrote.

The Super Regionals will begin June 9, but the schedule for the Indiana State-TCU series has not yet been released.

It has not yet been announced where the best-of-3 series will be played, either at TCU's home stadium in Fort Worth, Texas or a neutral site.

"We look forward to you making the trip and cheering on the Sycamores as they continue postseason play on the #RoadToOmaha," the athletic department wrote.