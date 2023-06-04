New Palestine's Watson powers Indiana State to regional title

New Palestine grad Keegan Watson hit a three-run homerun in the seventh inning to open the game up.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State is headed to the Super Regionals.

New Palestine High School grad Keegan Watson opened the game up with a three-run homerun in the seventh inning to help the Sycamores to an 11-8 win over Iowa. The win clinched the regional championship for Indiana State, who hosted the regional at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute.

After falling behind 1-0 after the first inning, the Sycamores scored in every inning from the second through the seventh to build an 11-7 lead. Simon Gregerson came on with two outs in the sixth and went the rest of the way to pick up the save.

This marks the first time in school history Indiana State will play in a Super Regional. The 1986 team reached the College World Series before the tournament field was expanded to 64 teams in 1999.