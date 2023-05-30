WATCH: Walk-off grand slam caps remarkable Pendleton Heights comeback

Senior Bo Shelton crushed a 1-0 pitch to give the Arabians an 8-6 win over Lawrence North Tuesday.

PENDLETON, Ind. — The Pendleton Heights Arabians won a regional championship in the most dramatic fashion possible Tuesday night.

Trailing Lawrence North 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning and down to their final out with no runners on base, the Arabians came to life.

Gloria Richardson was hit by a pitch, then scored on a double by freshman Avry Miller to cut the lead to two. Kiah Hubble and Lillian Coffel then drew walks to load the bases for senior Bo Shelton.

Shelton took a strike on her first pitch, then belted a grand slam to center field to send Pendleton Heights to semi-states with an 8-6 win.

“I wasn’t trying to hit a home run, obviously. But that’s what happened, and it all worked out. It was awesome,” Shelton told our partners at The Herald Bulletin. “This is so rewarding.”

Pendleton Heights head coach Rob Davis had a hard time recalling a comeback like the one his team pulled off Wednesday.

“I’d have to go way back,” he told the newspaper. “I’ve been in innings where I’ve been ahead and got beat. For me to be behind in the seventh with two outs and be behind by that many, probably not.”

4A Reg 5: FINAL - Pendleton Heights 7, Lawrence North 6



Bo Shelton with walk off grand slam! @indyhsscores @PHHSAthletics @ArabianSoftbal1 pic.twitter.com/Fq5KcfP6OA — Richard Torres (@RichTorres23) May 31, 2023

The regional title is the 10th for the Arabians, who will face Mooresville in the Class 4A semi-state semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. in Center Grove. The Pioneers won their regional championship with a 4-1 win over Shelbyville Tuesday night.