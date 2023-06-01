'Tucker was watching over us' | Indians score fitting 12-run win while honoring late Westfield boy

Tucker Swain died after he was struck by a car in April. The Indianapolis Indians paid tribute to him Wednesday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians honored a Westfield boy who died in an accident this spring with a big win at Victory Field.

Nine-year-old Tucker Swain died after he was struck by a car on April 29. On Wednesday, the Indians put Tucker's baseball jersey No. 12 in the dirt behind home plate for their game against the Toledo Mud Hens.

Tonight we leave it all on the field for #12, Tucker Swain. 💚 pic.twitter.com/UIhqax1iz0 — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) May 31, 2023

Youth sports teams from across central Indiana have honored Tucker this spring by putting his number on their own jerseys, equipment and signs. A GoFundMe page set up by a friend of the Swain family has raised over $172,000 in the month since it was created.

The Indians quickly jumped ahead Wednesday night, scoring five runs in the second inning on the power of a Nick Gonzales grand slam, then plating eight more in the sixth en route to a 13-1 win.

The significance of the 12-run margin of victory wasn't lost on the Indians.

"Tucker was watching over us tonight," the team tweeted after the game.

Margin of victory… 12.



Tucker was watching over us tonight. 💚 pic.twitter.com/qfoPYVY8Gd — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) June 1, 2023