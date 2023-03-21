51st Special Olympics Indiana State Basketball Tournament begins Saturday

Tournaments will take place over the course of two weekends.

INDIANAPOLIS — Basketball players participating in the Indiana Special Olympics are preparing for the 51st annual State Basketball Tournament this upcoming weekend.

The Youth Tournament will take place on March 25 at the University of Indianapolis, followed by the Men’s and Women’s Tournaments on April 1 and 2 at the Pacers Athletic Center at Grand Park in Westfield.

The double-elimination tournaments will include separate divisions for individual skills as well as 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 team competitions.

More than 1,800 athletes and 231 teams participated this season, which also included area and sectional events held across the state leading up to the State Tournament.

The youth event will be managed and staffed primarily by students in the University of Indianapolis’ sport management program.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at 12:15 p.m. and competition will happen from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Men’s and Women’s State Basketball Tournament is the largest Special Olympics basketball tournament in North America and will feature nearly 800 athletes.

The Special Olympics Indiana State Basketball Tournament is free and will take place at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Competition will go on from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.