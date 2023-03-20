Kokomo, Ben Davis meet Saturday for Class 4A title

In the long history of the tournament no team has gone 33-0 and won a state title.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is at least one Indiana high school boys basketball team hoping to make history this year.

Ben Davis is on the hunt for a perfect season.

Kokomo is the opponent, a team that has been piling up wins heading into Saturday's state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In the history of this tournament - which goes back to 1911 - no team has gone 33-0 and won a state title. History is on the line Saturday, as Ben Davis is trying to set a new record.

All season long, the Giants have dominated. They're No. 1 in Class 4A, and now they try to finish what they started.

Ben Davis is seeking to become the first team in 113 years to win 33 games in a season and a state title.

"Right there on the cusp, man," said head coach Don Carlisle. "It really wasn't my goal. I think it's a great thing, it's a neat thing for Indiana basketball history and myself being a part of some good teams and being able to play, we were able to break the record my teams had in '95 and '96."

Don't count out Kokomo. The Wildkats have rolled off 17 consecutive wins, led by Flory Bidunga, one of the top players in the entire country. The city has been rallying behind the hometown squad.

"It's been special, you know," said head coach John Peckinpaugh. "Kokomo is a special place when it comes to high school sports and then especially basketball. It means so much to our community. It means so much to our school and our student body. And it's a fun group, so it's been a heck of a ride. We've got one more game."

Ben Davis beat Kokomo by seven in a game earlier this year. Now they have to do it again with a title on the line.

"Of course, they have a great team, well coached and one of the best players to come through Indiana in a really, really long time. So we have our work cut out for us, but I believe it will be more about what we do as a Ben Davis basketball team than what we prepare for them," Carlisle said.

In Class 3A, Guerin Catholic is trying to win another title, and Lutheran is going for their first-ever title when they face Southwood for the Class A crown.

Saturday schedule

Southwood (15-12) vs. Indianapolis Lutheran (19-7) 10:30 a.m.

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (26-3) vs. Linton-Stockton (29-1) Approx. 12:45 p.m.

NorthWood (27-2) vs. Guerin Catholic (20-8) 6 p.m.