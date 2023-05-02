Poll workers needed to work Election Day in Marion County

The Marion County Election Board is hiring people to work ahead of the May primary election and on Election Day.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Election Board is hiring people to work in the weeks leading up to the Indiana municipal primary election and on Election Day, Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Seasonal workers can earn $10.50 to $13 per hour in various roles.

Workers are needed to run in-person Early Voting at the Marion County Clerk’s Office starting April 4, with additional satellite sites opening in each of the eight other townships on April 22.

Additionally, poll workers are needed to run 186 Vote Centers on Election Day. Inspectors will earn $200 for attending training and working from setup to teardown.

Clerks earn up to $100 for attending training and working as a member of a bipartisan team that checks in and assists voters at the polls. Clerks have the option to work a half-day shift.

Applicants should create a profile at Pollworker.Indy.gov and mark themselves as available.

Applicants should reach out to their respective political parties for placement, Indy Democrats at (317) 637-3366 or Indy Republicans at (317) 964-5050.