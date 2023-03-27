New SNAP offerings for fresh fruit, veggies at Safeway across Indianapolis

If you have a SNAP or EBT card, you now qualify for Fresh Bucks at Safeway locations.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Health Department is highlighting an easy way to afford more fresh produce.

If you have a SNAP or EBT card, you now qualify for Fresh Bucks at Safeway locations across the city.

Just shop like you normally would, then sign up for a Fresh Bucks card at the cashier. For every dollar you spend on fresh fruits and veggies, you'll get another dollar in Fresh Bucks to use for your next shopping trip.

Fresh Bucks is a nutrition incentive program that provides the opportunity for individuals and families who utilize the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to buy more fruits and vegetables from local farmers at participating Farmers Markets in Marion County and now at Safeway Food Stores.

Stretch your SNAP dollars and celebrate National Nutrition Month with Fresh Bucks! For every $1 you spend on fresh fruits and veggies, you'll earn $1 in Fresh Bucks to use on your next shopping trip. Visit one of the five Safeway stores to get started. pic.twitter.com/7HWle7QcKz — Marion Co. Health (@Marion_Health) March 27, 2023