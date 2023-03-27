Tupelo Honey is coming to Indianapolis on April 4

Indulge in shrimp and grits or roast beef po' boys at Indy's newest southern-style eatery.

INDIANAPOLIS — A restaurant known for specialties like homemade biscuits and mac & cheese with fried chicken made from scratch is coming to downtown Indianapolis.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar is bringing southern suppers and all-day brunch to the Circle City on April 4, according to the company.

The new location will be at 320 S. Alabama Street, and marks the first location in Indiana.

Popular menu items include the famous fried green tomatoes with crusted green tomatoes, basil, heirloom grits and goat cheese. Country-style chicken and waffles dusted with honey, old-school breakfast bowls with parmesan eggs, bacon and eggs, and heavenly banana pudding are some of the offerings!

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday thru Thursday, Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Brunch will be offered Saturday through Sunday from open to 4 p.m., and Happy Hour is Monday thru Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.