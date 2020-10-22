Muncie Police investigation finds candidate for US House of Representatives was not target of shooting incident

Police spoke to three witnesses who heard the shots and they examined surveillance video from the area to identify the suspects.

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department has finished an investigation into a call of shots fired in the downtown area Oct. 15 at a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The incident happened in the 200 block of S. Walnut St. in Muncie around 7:45 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing gun shots in an alley near where 6th Congressional District candidate Jeannine Lake was sitting in her car. Lake told police she had heard something and then had witnesses tell her the noise was gunshots.

Police also spoke to three witnesses who heard the shots and they examined surveillance video from the area. That led them to two suspects that are 17 and 13 years old.

Both teenagers told police they has simply gone to shoot the gun in the alley. One told investigators they shot at Lake's car, "just because it was there."

Police said they found no evidence that either teenager knew someone was in the car and that there was no plan to harm or threaten anyone. The prosecutor is now considering possible charges against the two teenagers.

In a statement on Facebook, Lake responded to the investigation findings saying in part:

"The Delaware County prosecutor’s office now has the case. I know many want my response, but I really am not in the presence of mind to give a response just yet. I will when I can. Thank you all for your prayers, encouragement and support. I love and appreciate you all."

Lake has told 13News she's received threatening messages and racially-charged harassment during her campaign.

2020 isn’t Lake’s first campaign run for Indiana's 6th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives against Congressman Greg Pence. But she said this year’s race is very different.

“In 2018, there was no incidents of overt racism towards me. This time has been totally different,” Lake said.

She said the alleged threats started coming in this summer after posts on various Delaware County GOP social media pages “published my personal information on their Facebook page, on their social media platforms and on their website,” Lake said.

13News reached out to the Delaware County GOP for a response and hasn't heard back yet.

In a statement, the Delaware County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney said, “Congressman Pence has denied any involvement and asked that ‘the Delaware County prosecutor conduct a full investigation.'”

Lake said she understands the prosecutor has to follow the law.