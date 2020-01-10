Here are the candidates seeking to represent Indiana in the U.S. House of Representatives

INDIANAPOLIS — Every two years, Hoosiers vote on who will represent them as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Indiana has nine of the 435 voting representatives.
Here's a breakdown of the Democratic and Republican candidates in each district ahead of the Nov. 3 election:
1st Congressional District (Gary area)
Note: Current Democratic representative Peter Visclosky said he would not run for re-election in 2020.
Frank Mrvan
- Democratic Party
- Previous political experience: North Township Trustee since 2005
Mark Leyva
- Republican Party
- Previous political experience: Lost the 2014 and 2018 elections for 1st Congressional District to Peter Visclosky
2nd Congressional District (South Bend area)
Pat Hackett
- Democratic Party
- Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with 77% of the votes
- Previous political experience: Lost the 2018 Democratic primary to Mel Hall
Jackie Walorski (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Has represented the 2nd Congressional District since 2013
- Assigned to the Committee on Ethics, as well as the Committee on Ways and Means, in the U.S. House of Representatives
- Previous political experience: Former member of the Indiana House Representatives for District 21 from 2004 until 2010
3rd Congressional District (Fort Wayne area)
Chip Coldiron
- Democratic Party
- Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with nearly 40% of the votes
- High school science teacher
Jim Banks (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 2017
- Assigned to the Committee on Science, Space and Technology, as well as the Committee on Agriculture, in the U.S. House of Representatives
- Previous political experience: Indiana state senator from 2010 until 2016
4th Congressional District (Lafayette area)
Joe Mackey
- Democratic Party
- Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with 53% of the votes
- Previous political experience: Lost the 2018 Democratic primary election to Tobi Beck
Jim Baird (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Assigned to the Committee on Science, Space and Technology, as well as the Committee on Agriculture, in the U.S. House of Representatives
- Previous political experience: Former member of the Indiana House of Representatives for District 44 from 2010 until 2016
5th Congressional District (Carmel, Noblesville, Fishers, Anderson, Marion area)
Note: Current representative Susan Brooks said she would not run for re-election in 2020.
Christina Hale
- Democratic Party
- Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with 40% of the votes
- Previous political experience: Former member of the Indiana House of Representatives for District 87 from 2012 until 2016
- Also ran for lieutenant governor on a joint ticket with John Gregg in the 2016 election but lost to Eric Holcomb and Suzanne Crouch
Victoria Spartz
- Republican Party
- Won the Republican primary in June 2020 with 39% of the votes
- Current member of the Indiana State Senate. Spartz was first appointed to the seat in September 2017 after incumbent Luke Kenley’s resignation.
6th Congressional District (Columbus, Richmond, Shelbyville, Muncie area)
Jeannine Lee Lake
- Democratic Party
- Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with 70% of the votes
- Previous political experience: Lost the 2018 election for 6th Congressional District to Greg Pence
Greg Pence (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Older brother of Vice President Mike Pence
- Assigned to the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as the Committee on Foreign Affairs, in the U.S. House of Representatives
- Won the 2018 election for 6th Congressional District over Jeannine Lee Lake with 63% of the votes
7th Congressional District (Indianapolis area)
André Carson (incumbent)
- Democratic Party
- Has represented the 7th Congressional District since 2008
- Assigned to the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as the Committee on Intelligence (Permanent Select), in the U.S. House of Representatives
- Previous political experience: Served on the Indianapolis City-County Council from 2007-2008
Susan Marie Smith
- Republican Party
- Won the Republican primary in June 2020 with 43% of the votes
- Previous political experience: Lost the 2018 election for Warren Township Small Claims Court to Garland E. Graves. Also lost the 2015 election for Indianapolis City Council District 12 to Robert Blake Johnson.
8th Congressional District (Terre Haute, Evansville, Vincennes area)
Thomasina Marsili
- Democratic Party
- Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with 36% of the votes
- Previous political experience: Lost the 2018 election for Indiana House of Representatives District 46 to Bob Heaton
Larry Bucshon (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Has represented the 8th Congressional District since 2011
- Assigned to the Committee on Energy and Commerce in the U.S. House of Representatives
9th Congressional District (Greenwood, Bloomington, New Albany area)
Andy Ruff
- Democratic Party
- Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with 43% of the votes
- Previous political experience: Previously served as an at-large member with the Bloomington City-County Council
Trey Hollingsworth (incumbent)
- Republican Party
- Has represented the 9th Congressional District since 2017
- Assigned to the Committee on Financial Service in the U.S. House of Representatives