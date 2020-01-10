Here are the candidates seeking to represent Indiana in the U.S. House of Representatives

Indiana has nine of the 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

INDIANAPOLIS — Every two years, Hoosiers vote on who will represent them as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Indiana has nine of the 435 voting representatives.

Here's a breakdown of the Democratic and Republican candidates in each district ahead of the Nov. 3 election:

1st Congressional District (Gary area)

Note: Current Democratic representative Peter Visclosky said he would not run for re-election in 2020.

Frank Mrvan

Democratic Party

Previous political experience: North Township Trustee since 2005

Mark Leyva

Republican Party

Previous political experience: Lost the 2014 and 2018 elections for 1st Congressional District to Peter Visclosky

2nd Congressional District (South Bend area)

Pat Hackett

Democratic Party

Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with 77% of the votes

Previous political experience: Lost the 2018 Democratic primary to Mel Hall

Jackie Walorski (incumbent)

Republican Party

Has represented the 2nd Congressional District since 2013

Assigned to the Committee on Ethics, as well as the Committee on Ways and Means, in the U.S. House of Representatives

Previous political experience: Former member of the Indiana House Representatives for District 21 from 2004 until 2010

3rd Congressional District (Fort Wayne area)

Chip Coldiron

Democratic Party

Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with nearly 40% of the votes

High school science teacher

Jim Banks (incumbent)

Republican Party

Has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 2017

Assigned to the Committee on Science, Space and Technology, as well as the Committee on Agriculture, in the U.S. House of Representatives

Previous political experience: Indiana state senator from 2010 until 2016

4th Congressional District (Lafayette area)

Joe Mackey

Democratic Party

Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with 53% of the votes

Previous political experience: Lost the 2018 Democratic primary election to Tobi Beck

Jim Baird (incumbent)

Republican Party

Assigned to the Committee on Science, Space and Technology, as well as the Committee on Agriculture, in the U.S. House of Representatives

Previous political experience: Former member of the Indiana House of Representatives for District 44 from 2010 until 2016

5th Congressional District (Carmel, Noblesville, Fishers, Anderson, Marion area)

Note: Current representative Susan Brooks said she would not run for re-election in 2020.

Christina Hale

Democratic Party

Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with 40% of the votes

Previous political experience: Former member of the Indiana House of Representatives for District 87 from 2012 until 2016

Also ran for lieutenant governor on a joint ticket with John Gregg in the 2016 election but lost to Eric Holcomb and Suzanne Crouch

Victoria Spartz

Republican Party

Won the Republican primary in June 2020 with 39% of the votes

Current member of the Indiana State Senate. Spartz was first appointed to the seat in September 2017 after incumbent Luke Kenley’s resignation.

6th Congressional District (Columbus, Richmond, Shelbyville, Muncie area)

Jeannine Lee Lake

Democratic Party

Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with 70% of the votes

Previous political experience: Lost the 2018 election for 6th Congressional District to Greg Pence

Greg Pence (incumbent)

Republican Party

Older brother of Vice President Mike Pence

Assigned to the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as the Committee on Foreign Affairs, in the U.S. House of Representatives

Won the 2018 election for 6th Congressional District over Jeannine Lee Lake with 63% of the votes

7th Congressional District (Indianapolis area)

André Carson (incumbent)

Democratic Party

Has represented the 7th Congressional District since 2008

Assigned to the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, as well as the Committee on Intelligence (Permanent Select), in the U.S. House of Representatives

Previous political experience: Served on the Indianapolis City-County Council from 2007-2008

Susan Marie Smith

Republican Party

Won the Republican primary in June 2020 with 43% of the votes

Previous political experience: Lost the 2018 election for Warren Township Small Claims Court to Garland E. Graves. Also lost the 2015 election for Indianapolis City Council District 12 to Robert Blake Johnson.

8th Congressional District (Terre Haute, Evansville, Vincennes area)

Thomasina Marsili

Democratic Party

Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with 36% of the votes

Previous political experience: Lost the 2018 election for Indiana House of Representatives District 46 to Bob Heaton

Larry Bucshon (incumbent)

Republican Party

Has represented the 8th Congressional District since 2011

Assigned to the Committee on Energy and Commerce in the U.S. House of Representatives

9th Congressional District (Greenwood, Bloomington, New Albany area)

Andy Ruff

Democratic Party

Won the Democratic primary in June 2020 with 43% of the votes

Previous political experience: Previously served as an at-large member with the Bloomington City-County Council

Trey Hollingsworth (incumbent)