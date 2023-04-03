Candidate for Indianapolis mayor's race turns support to Shackleford after announcing withdrawal

Gregory Meriweather said he entered the race to give voters an option for change.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gregory Meriweather announced Wednesday he is ending his campaign for Indianapolis mayor, with his full support now going to State Rep. Robin Shackleford in the Democratic primary.

"I got into the race for Indianapolis Mayor to give voters an option for real change," Meriweather said. "There are so many issues that have not been adequately addressed over the last eight years – potholes, crime, poverty, landlords that don’t fix sewage in houses. It became clear as I campaigned and as more candidates got into the race that there is a need for unity in the city – not more division. In order to create more unity, I made the decision to leave the race and support Representative Shackleford."

Shackleford said she is honored to have Meriweather's support.

"I am honored that Gregory is putting his faith in me and thank him for his support," Shackleford said. "We share a vision for a more inclusive Indianapolis, and his decision to support my candidacy is a turning point in our campaign. From the day I announced that I was running for Indianapolis Mayor, I have vowed to have a more inclusive, unified city. I plan to bring everyone to the table that has felt left out of city decisions and not been asked to be included. They WILL be included in the Shackleford Administration."

Incumbent Joe Hogsett, Bob Kern, Clif Marsiglio and Larry Vaughn are also running in the Democratic primary.

John Crouch, James Jackson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, and Jefferson Scott Shreve are running in the Republican primary.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, April 3, 2023.