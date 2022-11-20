Pastor plans to run for Indianapolis mayor

This is the third Indianapolis mayoral candidacy announced this month.

INDIANAPOLIS — Another name is being added to the mix of candidates running for Indianapolis mayor.

James W. Jackson, the lead pastor of Fervent Prayer Church on the northeast side of Indianapolis, said he plans to run for mayor as a Republican.

As a pastor, Jackson's website says, he aims to promote "healing and deliverance through the power of prayer and faith around the world."

As a mayor, Jackson says he has a "vision to transform Indianapolis into the best city in America with the help of the great people living in Indy."

In 2010, Jackson was the first pastor in the city's history to be appointed to the police merit board by Mayor Greg Ballard. Jackson is the director of the far east side action coalition and served on the board for the community alliance of the far east side. He was also a 2014 recipient of the mayor's community service award and received the Trailblazer award from the governor.

He hasn't shared the key priorities he's running on, but said he filed paperwork to run for mayor and is planning to make a formal announcement in the next week or so.

Big News 🗞️ About My Future Coming Soon!!😃 Posted by James W. Jackson on Sunday, November 20, 2022

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced last week that he plans to run again. He has held the office since 2016 and said he's looking forward to "a third and final term."

He's being challenged by State Representative Robin Shackleford, a Democrat who has served in the Statehouse since 2012 and represents the city's east side.