‘Indiana Doesn’t Own Your Body. You Do.’ | California's governor touts the state as abortion sanctuary on Indiana billboards

The billboards, rented out by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, advertise the Golden State as a haven for abortion access in the wake of abortion bans and overturns.

INDIANAPOLIS — Along I-465 near exit 11 in Indianapolis is a billboard depicting a woman in shackles that reads, "Indiana doesn’t own your body. You do." – in bold typeface.

Underneath those words are a link that takes users to abortion resources and services, but they're far from Indiana. Instead, they're available in California, where the state's official website vows to connect people with abortion services and residents there even if they are not a resident.

The billboard and website are part of a new campaign being spearheaded by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who rented out at least 18 billboards in seven states as part of a multimillion dollar effort to transform the Golden State into a safe haven for people seeking abortion access after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

"Here is my message to any woman seeking abortion care in these anti-freedom states: Come to California," Newsom said in a news release. "We will defend your constitutional right to make decisions about your own health."

Abortion.ca.gov includes an interactive "Find a Provider" tool for users to search for health care providers throughout California, and information for out-of-state residents about their legal right to an abortion in California and traveling to the state for services.

Billboards advertising the new website were placed throughout Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma in mid-September, according to a news release from Newsom's office.

The Indiana billboards were put up on Sept. 15.

According to reporting from Politico, Newsom’s campaign spent $100,000 to run the multi-state ad campaign. That same report indicated the overall amount spent on out-of-state billboard campaigns represent a sliver of nearly $24 million dollars in his reelection funds.

The billboard marks the first time the state of Indiana has been included in one of Newsom’s out-of-state ad campaigns.

In July, Newsom ran a TV spot in Florida criticizing the state's leaders for restricting abortion and literature about LGBTQ+ people in schools. He took out full-page ads criticizing the gun law and reproductive rights policies of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that same month.

Indiana leaders have not publicly responded to Newsom's billboard in Indianapolis since it was put up.

California's state budget includes more than $200 million in additional funding for reproductive health care services.

Newsom also signed an executive order preventing medical records and patient data from being shared by state agencies in response to inquiries from other states "looking to restrict abortion access", according to the governor's website.

He implemented a policy declining to extradite any person in California sought by another state for abortion services provided in California.