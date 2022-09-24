Salesforce Co-CEO says company will relocate workers worried about abortion access

Salesforce has more than 2,300 employees in Indianapolis and, Benioff said, the company is the largest tech employer in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the largest employers in central Indiana said it would relocate workers who are worried about access to abortion and, on Friday, Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff said he's considering taking it one step further.

In an interview, CNN anchor Poppy Harlow asked Benioff about abortion restrictions and bans, specifically in states like Indiana.

Benioff replied saying he's debating pulling resources from cities and states that don't support equality and dignity.

"We have to be for equality. We have to be for dignity. We have to be for the equality and dignity of every human being. And, if you're not for equality and dignity, then, you know, this is not something that I can work with and we're going to have to exit your city or your state just as we have in many places," he said.

Salesforce has more than 2,300 employees in Indianapolis and, Benioff said, the company is the largest tech employer in Indiana.