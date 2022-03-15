Police chase ends in crash on Indy's south side

Police said the car flipped after running from officers for several minutes.

At least two people suffered injuries after a police chase ended in a crash Tuesday.

Police began chasing a car in downtown Indianapolis around 11 a.m.

The chase lasted several minutes and went through several streets before ending in south side neighborhood.

Police said the car flipped in the 2300 block of Lee Drive, near Stop 11 and Madison Avenue.

Medics took one person from the car to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police said the driver of the car may have a warrant out of Shelby County.

Police have not said if two passengers in the car will face any preliminary charges.