ISP senior trooper returns from US Army National Guard deployment

MARSHALL COUNTY, Indiana — A 10-year veteran with Indiana State Police is back on patrol after an 18-month deployment with the United States Army National Guard.
Senior Trooper Patrick O’Keefe has been a member of the United States Army National Guard for 15 years. He currently holds the rank of Captain.
O'Keefe began his deployment in April 2020, leading a Blackhawk assault helicopter company supporting combat and support operations in Iraq and Syria.
He spent nine months overseas and nine months in the U.S. during his deployment.
O'Keefe recently returned to duty with ISP. After catching up on training, he is back on road patrol duties, primarily patrolling Elkhart County in northern Indiana.