ISP senior trooper returns from US Army National Guard deployment

MARSHALL COUNTY, Indiana — A 10-year veteran with Indiana State Police is back on patrol after an 18-month deployment with the United States Army National Guard.

Senior Trooper Patrick O’Keefe has been a member of the United States Army National Guard for 15 years. He currently holds the rank of Captain.

O'Keefe began his deployment in April 2020, leading a Blackhawk assault helicopter company supporting combat and support operations in Iraq and Syria.

He spent nine months overseas and nine months in the U.S. during his deployment.