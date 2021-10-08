Indiana State Police master trooper returns from deployment for US Army Reserves

Charles Taylor is a 20-year veteran of Indiana State Police and has served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve for 34 years.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year veteran with Indiana State Police is back on patrol after an eight-month deployment with the U.S. Army Reserve in the Middle East.

Master Trooper Charles Taylor has been a member of the Army and Army reserve for 34 years. He currently holds a rank of lieutenant colonel.

Taylor was deployed on Dec. 18, 2020 to serve for five months in Kuwait, where he was the assistant chief of staff logistics. His command was then moved to Qatar.

Now back at home, Taylor returned to his ISP post. He is assigned to the Indianapolis district, where he will catch up on training before returning to patrol. He typically patrols the northwest side of Marion County.

"We are certainly happy to have Charles back in the district and thankful he and his unit returned home safely," said Lt. Josh Watson, ISP Indianapolis District Commander. "We are incredibly grateful for his service to both the United States Army and the Indiana State Police."