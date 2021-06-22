Lagunitas Brewing to throw dog appreciation parties for 100 dogs and their owners

Lagunitas is selecting 100 dog owners from across the United States to host a "Doggy Boondoggle" (a.k.a., a party for your very good boy or girl) this summer.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a "ruff" year for everyone, especially your dog. All those long days they spent napping while you worked from home or chewing your shoes while you were on a Zoom call just out of reach, has really worn them out! Still, they were always there, right by your side. That's why Lagunitas Brewing Company wants to help you throw your dog a party, thanking them for their companionship throughout the pandemic.

"For over a year now, dogs all across the country have been supporting their humans during some pretty tough times," said, Lagunitas BrewMonster Jeremy Marshall. "That's why Lagunitas wants to help fuel dog appreciation parties, or as we call them, 'Doggy Boondoggles.' We're super excited to be giving a few of our lucky fans the opportunity to host something special for their pup, their friends, their pup's friends, and everyone in between this summer."

Between Tuesday, June 22 and Friday, July 23, you can enter for a chance to win a Lagunitas Doggy Boondoggle Party Starter Pack, which includes tons of party supplies, dog schwag from Lagunitas for the celebrations, and a $300 gift card to buy Lagunitas beer for the party.

Want to enter for a chance to win? Here's what you need to do:

Post an image or video on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #LagunitasDogContest

In the caption, explain how your dog has had your back this past year and why your dog deserves a party. Plus, tell Lagunitas what kind of party you would throw for your pup.

After this past year, your dog deserves a party, and you could probably use a beer so we want to give 100 of you a Doggy Boondoggle party pack. Head to https://t.co/7eptTWYS7R for contest rules & all the fine freakin' print. No purchase necessary. 21+ to enter. US residents only. pic.twitter.com/a8Mz5uEq4C — LAGUNITAS BREWING CO (@lagunitasbeer) June 22, 2021

The Northern California brewery will also be donating $20,000 to Best Friends Society and hosting Doggy Boondoggle events at Lagunitas taprooms.