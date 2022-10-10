Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket expires soon

INDIANAPOLIS — Powerball players should check their old tickets to see if the could have won $50,000. A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The unclaimed prize must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office 1302 N. Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. An extension of two days is being provided to this ticket holder because the Prize Payment office is not open on Saturday or Sunday.



The winning Powerball numbers from Monday, April 18 are: 8-33-55-59-62 with the Powerball of 18.



The ticket holder can contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claiming instructions.