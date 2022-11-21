$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire

The ticketholder only has until Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m. to claim their winnings.

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire.

The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot.

The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five white balls and had a Power Play of 2x. The winning Powerball numbers for June 18 are: 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.