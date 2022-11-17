$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at east Indianapolis gas station

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 16 were 28-34-51-53-56 with the Powerball of 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — It isn't the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, but a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis sold a big-winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing.

The $50,000-winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66, located at 3301 N. Shadeland Ave., near East 34th Street.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 16 were 28-34-51-53-56 with the Powerball of 11.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 19 is $93 million.

If you have a winning ticket, the Hoosier Lottery recommends you consider meeting with a financial advisor and contacting Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim your prize.