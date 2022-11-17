$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at east Indianapolis gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — It isn't the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, but a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis sold a big-winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing.
The $50,000-winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66, located at 3301 N. Shadeland Ave., near East 34th Street.
The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 16 were 28-34-51-53-56 with the Powerball of 11.
The estimated Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 19 is $93 million.
If you have a winning ticket, the Hoosier Lottery recommends you consider meeting with a financial advisor and contacting Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim your prize.
The Hoosier Lottery also encourages responsible play of their games and recommends anyone who feels they need help to call the Problem Gaming Helpline at 1-800-994-8448.