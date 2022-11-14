$200K winning Powerball ticket sold at Kokomo store

The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express on Markland Avenue.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Hoosiers have missed out on the major Powerball jackpots in recent years, but someone is taking home $200,000 from Saturday's drawing.

The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning ticket was purchased at the One Stop Express located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo.

The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday, Nov. 12, are: 16-20-44-57-58 with the Powerball of 6.

The winner should call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions. Hoosier Lottery also recommends ensuring the ticket is in a safe place and meeting with a financial advisor.