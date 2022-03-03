Zionsville PD welcomes new K-9

Sky is a 2-year-old female Dutch shepherd.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Zionsville Police Department is adding a K-9 to its force. Sky, a 2-year-old female Dutch shepherd, trained at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana.

She has mastered drug detection, tracking and apprehension. Sky and her handler, Officer Cameron Smith, will complete a six-week training on April 15 before starting work with the department.

"Sky is social with a strong drive and desire to work," Captain Marius Klykken said. "She will be a great addition to our department."

The department already has another K-9, Mika. Its K-9, Thor, unexpectedly died in January. In the wake of Thor's death, many community members donated to the department, which funded Sky's purchase.