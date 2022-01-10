Zionsville Police K-9 Thor dies at 6 years old

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Zionsville Police Department is remembering one of its own after the unexpected death of K-9 Thor.
In a Facebook post, police said the 6-year-old Belgian Malinois died from an unforeseen medical issue.
Thor, who came to the department from Hungary, was specially trained as a dual-purpose K-9 in narcotics detection and tracking.
He served four-and-a-half years with his first handler, Detective Jacob Shelburne, and most recently with Officer Cameron Smith.
"K-9 Thor will be greatly missed by the officers of ZPD and the community of Zionsville," the department concluded in the post.
The department added a new dog, named Mika, to the K-9 unit in December 2020.
