Zionsville Police Department adds K-9

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Zionsville Police Department has a new four-legged member on the force.
The department added a new dog, named Mika, to the K-9 unit. Mika is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois and German shepherd mix from Hungary.
Mika will specialize in drug detection, tracking, and protecting other officers. She was trained at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana.
"Mika is going to be a great addition to the Zionsville Police Department K-9 Unit," officer Josh Stutesman, who will be her handler, said. "What she has shown in the first six weeks of training is absolutely amazing for as young as she is. She will continue to grow and improve her skills over time."
Stutesman previously worked with K-9 Jelka, who died from cancer last summer. The department has one other K-9, named Thor.
Stutesman and Mika completed six weeks of training together and will begin patrolling in Zionsville soon.
"Our department was happy to welcome K-9 Mika to the force in November," said Zionsville Police Chief Michael Spears. "ZPD was able to purchase Mika with a very generous donation by a local family. K-9 Mika and her handler Corporal Josh Stutesman have been diligently training over the past six weeks. ZPD is excited to have Mika on our team and there is no doubt, with Corporal Stutesman as her handler, she will quickly find her way into the hearts of Zionsville."