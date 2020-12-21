Zionsville Police Department adds K-9

Mika is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois mixed with German shepherd from Hungary.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Zionsville Police Department has a new four-legged member on the force.

The department added a new dog, named Mika, to the K-9 unit. Mika is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois and German shepherd mix from Hungary.

Mika will specialize in drug detection, tracking, and protecting other officers. She was trained at Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana.

"Mika is going to be a great addition to the Zionsville Police Department K-9 Unit," officer Josh Stutesman, who will be her handler, said. "What she has shown in the first six weeks of training is absolutely amazing for as young as she is. She will continue to grow and improve her skills over time."

Stutesman previously worked with K-9 Jelka, who died from cancer last summer. The department has one other K-9, named Thor.

Stutesman and Mika completed six weeks of training together and will begin patrolling in Zionsville soon.