Woodhouse Day Spa offers unique 'self-care' treatments

A new spa in the Bottleworks District in downtown Indy is offering up two unique services with health and wellness in mind.

INDIANAPOLIS — If there were ever a time to prioritize self-care — both physically and mentally— it's during a pandemic.

But expensive candles and luxury skin care aren't the sole definitions of self-care anymore. A new spa in the Bottleworks District in downtown Indy is offering two unique services with health and wellness in mind.

Terri Smith, owner of four Woodhouse Day Spa locations in Indiana, knows self-care has never been bigger.

"It's what everyone needs. They really need that relaxation. They need that human touch, human connection, but in the safe way," Terri said.

While traditional spa treatments are always popular, some more unique services, like sound wave therapy, are drawing in crowds. Sound wave therapy happens in sensory integrative, zero-gravity relaxation lounge chairs. Clients then experience waves of sound and music resonating through their bodies.

"We have what is called a relaxation cove here. The music is coordinated with the vibe that beats through the loungers, so when you go to zero gravity, you have this cocoon feeling," Terri said. "Science has proven, the technology of the vibration and music through the speakers give you a sense of calmness and clarity."

This Woodhouse Day Spa in Bottleworks also has halotherapy, or salt therapy. Co-owner Tyler Smith said the room is gorgeous but also comes with health benefits.

"When you are immersed in this room, it's just this halo effect, which puts you at a deep relaxation," Tyler said. "Then, we infuse salt into the air through a halo generator, and what that does is it helps expand the lungs, so when you are relaxing and breathing deeply into this salt, it expands the lungs and gives you a sense of relaxation."

The salt therapy can also help with skin conditions like eczema and acne.

The sound wave therapy is a free service customers can enjoy before or after any other service.