Woman taken to hospital after Noblesville apartment fire

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Fire Department is investigating a fire at an apartment building Monday afternoon.
The call to an apartment on Dorset Lane, near East 146th Street and River Road, came in just after noon.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the apartment. A woman, who made the call for help, had to be transported to the hospital. Investigators did not give a condition on her. They did say she was alone at the apartment as four children were at day care.
The fire was contained to an upstairs apartment. Investigators are still working on a cause, and no other injuries were reported.