Woman dead after early morning fire in Delaware County

The fire happened Wednesday morning around 3 a.m.

COWAN, Ind. — A woman is dead after an overnight fire in Delaware County.

Monroe Township Fire Chief Greg Hudson said firefighters found the woman’s body during a search of the home at 608 West Malissa Avenue around 3 a.m.

Hudson said that when crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in fire.

The Delaware County Coroner’s office said the woman’s name would not be released until confirmation is made with dental records.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting with the investigation.