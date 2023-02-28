Mini-Marathon nominated for USA TODAY 10Best

Registration for the 2023 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon is open now.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Greatest Spectacle in Running is getting national attention.

The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon has been nominated for the nation's best half-marathon as part of USA TODAY's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards.

According to USA TODAY, the half-marathon is the fastest-growing race distance in the United States. Now, the public has a chance to vote for the Mini as the nation's best.

Voting is open now online and will be open through Monday, March 27 at noon. Every person can vote once per day until voting ends.

Registration for the 2023 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon is open now. To register, click here.

The Children's Museum and the Indianapolis Zoo were recently recognized for awards in their categories.

The zoo was nominated for best zoo. Voting is still open through Monday, March 6. Click here to vote.

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis won the award for the best children's museum.