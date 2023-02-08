Indianapolis Zoo needs your votes to be named Best Zoo in the USA

This is the first time since at least 2018 that the Indianapolis Zoo has been nominated and made it into the top 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo says it needs Hoosiers' votes to bring home the title of the best zoo in the country.

The Indianapolis Zoo was nominated for Best Zoo in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. This is the first time since at least 2018 that the zoo has been nominated and made it into the top 10.

The nomination cited the zoo's walkability, its location in the heart of downtown Indianapolis and its variety of animals — including lions, tigers and bears (oh, my!). Plus, the zoo has up-close-and-personal animal experiences, like bathing elephants and watching penguins paint. Additionally, visitors' admission fees go toward the zoo's efforts to save at-risk wildlife and environments.

Nominees are submitted by a panel of experts. A group of editors narrow the field and select the final set of nominees. The public votes on those final set of nominees and the zoo with the most votes will be named Best Zoo in the USA.

As of Wednesday, the Indianapolis Zoo is fifth on the leaderboard.

"We are honored for this incredible nomination and we are asking everyone to help us bring home the honor of best in the nation to Indiana," said Cody Mattox, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Zoo.

Also on the leaderboard are Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in the top spot, followed by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Philadelphia Zoo and the Cincinnati Zoo.

Oklahoma City Zoo is in sixth, the Brevard Zoo in Florida is in seventh, ZooTampa is in eighth, Audubon Zoo in New Orleans is in ninth and Memphis Zoo is 10th.

Voting is open until March 6 and people can vote every day on any device.