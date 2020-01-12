Visitor: Monolith toppled by group who said 'leave no trace'

A Colorado photographer told a TV station in Salt Lake City that he saw four men push over the hollow, stainless steel structure in Utah .

SALT LAKE CITY — New clues have surfaced in the disappearance of a gleaming monolith in Utah that seemed to melt away as mysteriously as it appeared in the red-rock desert.

A Colorado photographer told a TV station in Salt Lake City that he saw four men push over the hollow, stainless steel structure in Utah on Friday night.

Authorities have said they aren't planning an investigation but that they would accept tips from the hundreds of visitors who trekked out to see the gleaming structure that attracted international attention.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said biologists spotted the monolith on Nov. 18. It was about 11 feet (3.4 meters) tall with sides that appeared to be made of stainless steel.

It’s no longer the only place a strange structure has been discovered. A similar object has been spotted in Romania.

