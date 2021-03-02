Visitation set for Thursday for family killed in mass shooting

Visitation for Raymond Jr., Kezzie, Elijah and Rita Childs will be held Feb. 4 from 4-8 p.m. at Crown Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery.

INDIANAPOLIS — Visitation has been set for the family members killed in a mass murder last month.

Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III, 17, is facing six charges for the mass murder of his family Jan. 24 on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to court documents, after an argument with his parents, the accused teenager reportedly used a handgun and an assault-style rifle to fatally shoot everyone in the house.

Another sibling, injured by gunfire, escaped the home in the 3500 block of Adams Street and ran to a neighborhood house for help. That sibling told responding officers what led to the gunfire, according to IMPD.

The victims are the teen suspect's 42-year-old father Raymond Childs; his mother Kezzie, 42; a 13-year-old sister Rita and his 18-year-old brother Elijah Childs. Also killed were Elijah's 19-year-old girlfriend Kiara Hawkins and their unborn child, referred to as "Baby Boy Hawkins."