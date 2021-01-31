Vigil held to remember Adams Street mass murder victims

Family, friends and community members gathered Saturday outside the home where six people were killed last weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — Family, friends, neighbors and community members gathered Saturday outside the Adams Street home where six people were murdered last weekend.

A gospel quintet sang at a vigil to remember the lives lost.

They offered prayers and family members spoke about their personal pain.

"I never get to see my family again. I just want you all to know to cherish every moment that you all have, because once that person is gone, they aren't coming back," said Danyelle Woods.

"Father God, we come to you today because our hearts are broken, Lord," said Patricia Holman, a Metro Police chaplain .

"When all this done, when the funeral is done and everybody has gone home, please make sure that you all don' t forget these kids, because if their mother and father were here, they did not forget your kids," said Brandi, a family friend.

"We just want to thank everybody, each and everybody for all the support and prayers, the donations because it's really working," said Kayla Smith, a member of the family.

During a balloon release, the names of each victim was read.

The suspect, 17-year-old Raymond Childs III, is charged with murdering his father, mother, sister, brother, brother's pregnant girlfriend and the unborn baby boy that was due in just a few days.