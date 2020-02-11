Victory Field hosting drive-thru food distribution event Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Victory Field is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event to bring awareness to food insecurities in Central Indiana.
The food distribution is Monday, Nov. 2 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Families must enter Victory Field’s parking lot off West Street. After receiving their boxed goods, vehicles will exit the lot onto Maryland Street.
“In what has been an extremely challenging year for Hoosiers, Indianapolis Indians Charities is thrilled to partner with Gleaners Food Bank and Indiana WIC to provide food to hundreds of families as part of the No One Runs on Empty campaign,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager, in a press release. “Combating food hunger in the Circle City is just one small way we can give back and navigate the pandemic together.”
The "No One Runs on Empty" campaign began in September to provide food for Hoosier families.