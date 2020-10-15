Victory Field hosting quirky — and successful — events during COVID-19 pandemic

Victory Field has hosted a 9-hole golf course, ice cream social, car show and sold-out movie nights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Golf fans all over Indianapolis have been gearing up for another round of "The Links at Victory Field" — home to the Indianapolis Indians.

Round 2 of the unique golfing experience takes place Thursday, Oct. 15 through Saturday, Oct. 17. Clubs can be provided, or guests are welcome to bring their own (only 9-irons and wedges permitted).

“Obviously with the coronavirus pandemic knocking out our minor league season, we had to have a plan B in place,” said Cheyne Reiter, the director of communications for the Indianapolis Indians. “We’ve got a beautiful facility with a great view of downtown Indy. This golf event, The Links at Victory Field, was so popular at the end of August, we thought, 'Let’s have a Round 2!'"

Each tee time for the first round in August was sold out, so Reiter said it was a no-brainer to bring back the opportunity.

How often will you get to golf at the best ballpark in @MiLB? ⛳️



The weather is gorgeous. The course is set. The Links #AtTheVic starts tomorrow, and trust us, you won't want to miss this: https://t.co/R4l8PYjv9J pic.twitter.com/ZMquh7cwpx — Victory Field (@TheVicIndy) October 14, 2020

But golf is not the only unusual event at Victory Field this season. They’ve hosted a car show, three sold-out movie nights and an ice cream social.

“We had a really busy schedule [this season],” Reiter said. “We had some high school travel baseball tournaments, and we had some college summer league games here at Victory Field. Then on July 10, we had an ice cream social that's traditionally held over on Monument Circle. On Labor Day weekend, we had a Grand Slam Auto Show here, so we had cars on the field and on the concourse. I mean you name it, we've pretty much done it. It’s been a weird year!”

Next week, the outfield becomes a pumpkin field for kids to enjoy during Rowdie’s Annual Pumpkin Patch.

“We’ll have 1,000 pumpkins spread out in the outfield for kids ages 14 and under to go out and pick their pumpkin,” Reiter said. “There'll be some hay rides down on the third base side and on the warning track. You can color your pumpkins out in the patio and trunk-or-treating on the concourse."

The 12 to 1 PM time slot for @RowdieBear's Pumpkin Patch at @TheVicIndy is sold out! Other entry times remain but don't wait long, they're going fast!



Remember – every child ages 14 and under is guaranteed a pumpkin! 🎃 — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) October 14, 2020

It’s quirky and extremely successful events like these that are keeping the Indians’ promotion staff busy — and more importantly, employed — during COVID-19 budget cuts.

Reiter said these special events may stick around even after baseball (eventually) returns to Victory Field.

“We have always believed internally that this stadium is more than just a baseball field,” Reiter said.

Round 2 of "The Links at Victory Field”

Tee times are available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all three dates.

Price:

Individual golfers - $39 to play the 9-hole, 27-shot experience

Foursomes - $140 ($35/person) to play the 9-hole, 27-shot experience

Private bays can be reserved for groups of 10-15 people in the Yuengling Landing. The private bays cost $1,000 for 10 people ($100/person), and an additional five people can be added at $100/person.

The reservation is good for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

An all-inclusive drink package is included for everyone in the group.

The following tee time reservations are still available for all three dates:

Thursday, Oct. 15: 75 foursomes and 7 private bays

Friday, Oct. 16: 50 foursomes and 4 private bays

Saturday, Oct. 17: 15 foursomes and 8 private bays