Gleaners Food Bank and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are partnering to hold a food distribution event at IMS on Saturday, Oct. 31.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are partnering to hold a food distribution event at IMS on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen meats, tasty spices and Halloween treats will be distributed to those who attend.

Anthem will also be on site offering free flu shots to attendees who are interested.