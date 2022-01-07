VA dedicates new columbarium for veterans at Crown Hill Cemetery

The 15-acre expansion will serve more than 250,000 veterans.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Veterans Affairs dedicated a new expansion at Crown Hill Cemetery Friday.

The expansion means for the first time in 63 years, Indianapolis-area veterans and their eligible family members will be able to be interred at a local veterans cemetery. Crown Hill was closed to first interments in 1959, the VA said.

The 15-acre expansion will include a new columbarium - a structure that stores and displays cremated remains - and serve more than 250,000 veterans.