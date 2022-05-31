Crown Hill Cemetery holds Memorial Day ceremony honoring fallen soldiers

A veteran who was injured while serving in Iraq spoke at the service. He said it's important not only to enjoy Memorial Day, but to remember the meaning of the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — For Memorial Day, people across the country — including right here in central Indiana — paid tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

Crown Hill Cemetery had a memorial service on Monday to honor the men and women killed while serving our country.

"When we think about veterans, a lot of times we imagine the older, hardened ones ... but the truth to the matter is that the ones we usually honor on Memorial Day are young men and women," Marine Corporal Josh Blyle said during the service. "It was Ronald Reagan that once said, 'When they sacrifice their lives, they sacrifice two lives — the one that they were living and the one that they will not get to live.'"

In 2006, Blyle lost both his legs in an IED explosion while serving in Iraq, but he said the toughest part was hearing two of his crew members were killed.

"Lance Corporal Joshua Hines and Sgt. Brock Bab laid down their lives — as millions and millions of men and women have done — so we have these days," Blyle said, "and on Memorial Day is when we come to honor their memories and their livelihood, and their sacrifices, and their willingness, but also their families that have endured without them."

Corporal Blyle reminds everyone that though we enjoy cooking out, swimming pools, and quality time with our families, it's also important that we talk about the meaning of Memorial Day with our friends and families.

"Without a doubt, they're looking from above and enjoying this beautiful day. They're thankful that we took the time this morning to not only enjoy the day, but to understand why we have it," Blyle said.

Let us remember and honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Posted by Crown Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery on Monday, May 30, 2022

Many Indiana police agencies were among those taking some time Monday to honor fallen members of the military.

One way they did that is through the Murph Challenge, a CrossFit workout that was created in honor of Navy Seal Mike Murphy.

Murphy lost his life in combat overseas in 2005. His story was made popular in the 2013 film, "Lone Survivor." Since 2007, people across the country participate in Murph Challenges every Memorial Day weekend. It's a grueling workout that raises money for a good cause.

Members of the Marion Police Department, Indiana State Police and Marion Health partnered with Eastbrook High School to complete the challenge on Monday.

The Marion Police Department wants thank and remember all those who have given the greatest sacrifice so that we can... Posted by Marion Police (Indiana) on Monday, May 30, 2022

A few members of the Delaware County Sheriff's Office also took part in the challenge, which consists of a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 bodyweight squats. The challenge is capped off with another mile-long run.

On Memorial Day we celebrate those in the armed forces who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The... Posted by Delaware County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 30, 2022

The workout has become a tradition for Crown Point firefighters, with more and more participating every year.

Today we honor those who made the greatest sacrifice for us. Throughout this beautiful Memorial Day, multiple session... Posted by Crown Point Fire Rescue on Monday, May 30, 2022

Wildcat Township Fire and Rescue had a different method of honoring our troops. The department flew a large American flag and shared a photo of it on Facebook with the caption: "Thank you to those who paid the ultimate price protecting our country and allowing us to freely fly our flag."