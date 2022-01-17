Veal's Ice Tree in full bloom on Indy's southeast side

The massive ice sculpture is 22 feet tall and covered in an array of colors. Plus, the family recently began its winter tradition of lighting the tree up at night.

INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana favorite is back in action this winter and ready for cold weather fans to enjoy.

Cooling temperatures aren't all that bad. Especially since they mean the return of Veal's Ice Tree on Indy's southeast side. The seasonal attraction is a massive icy sculpture created with nearby pond water.

The ice tree is a family tradition that has lasted six decades. In the winter of 1961, the Veal family was spraying a fine mist of water on a hill to make a slide into their pond. At night, a strong wind blew the spray onto a few honeysuckle bushes. On the ice tree's website, the family said the result of this was "so beautiful that we sprayed water directly onto the bushes and the ice tree was born!"

Today it's a massive ice sculpture that, as of Saturday, was 22 feet tall. Plus, it has been covered in an array of colors and the family recently began its winter tradition of lighting the tree up at night for people to enjoy.

22 foot-ish! We have COLOUR and we have ICE and we have night LIGHTING until 10:pm. This weekend the Tree will look... Posted by Veal's Ice Tree on Saturday, January 15, 2022

The ice tree can be visited at 6445 Mimosa Lane. The family wants to remind people to travel with caution when they come to visit. There is a sharp curve after Acton Road that visitors should be aware of.

Visitors are asked to remain on the pavement. People are welcome to park and take photos in front of the tree. Pets on leashes are also welcome.

There's no entry fee for this attraction and the family said it doesn't accept donations.

"This is not a business, it is a hobby we love to share," the family said in a post on the ice tree's Facebook page.