The crash happened on US 31 near SR 252 in the southern part of the county Monday night.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Two people were killed Monday night in a crash in southern Johnson County.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of US 31 and SR 252, about five miles south of Franklin.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess confirmed both drivers died in the crash.