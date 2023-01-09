Suspected drunk driver, 6 others injured in Ripley County crash

State police say Justin Palmer, 25, caused a crash that injured him, two other adults and four juveniles.

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A suspected drunk driver was arrested Saturday night after police say he caused a crash in southeast Indiana that injured him and six other people.

Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, Indiana, was arrested for operating while being a habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and opening while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

Palmer was driving an SUV east on State Road 48 in northern Ripley County shortly before 10 p.m.

At the intersection of SR 48 and State Road 129, Palmer drove into the path of a truck, Indiana State Police said. The truck hit the driver's side of Palmer's SUV.

The truck, driven by 36-year-old James Ratliff of Milan, overturned as a result of the crash.

Ratliff and Palmer were both taken to a Batesville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said 35-year-old Megan Hountz, of Milan, was riding in Ratliff's truck and became entrapped when it overturned. She was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

Four juveniles riding in Ratliff's truck were also taken to the hospital for treatment. State police didn't describe the extent of their injuries.