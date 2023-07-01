x
IMPD investigates fatal east side crash

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to a fatal crash Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. 

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue.

IMPD said it was a fatal crash and that the department's certified accident investigators are investigating. 

Police have not confirmed how many people were involved in this crash, aside from saying that it was a fatal crash. 

13News has crews on the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates. 

