IMPD investigates fatal east side crash

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were called to a fatal crash Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue.

IMPD said it was a fatal crash and that the department's certified accident investigators are investigating.

Police have not confirmed how many people were involved in this crash, aside from saying that it was a fatal crash.