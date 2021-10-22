1 injured after train and car collide in Anderson

The crash happened Thursday, Oct. 21 at the railroad crossing near the intersection of Mounds and South Rangeline roads.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 60-year-old man is in serious condition after his car was hit by train in Anderson Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing near the intersection of Mounds and South Rangeline roads.

When police got to the scene, they found a white sedan on the tracks. The driver was removed from the car and taken to an Anderson hospital in serious condition. He was then transferred to an Indianapolis hospital and remains in serious condition.

The driver's identity has not been revealed at this time.