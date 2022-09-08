Tractor Supply launches T-shirt fundraiser ahead of 95th FFA Convention in Indianapolis

The proceeds will be distributed to FFA chapters across the country, funding agricultural programs and activities in support of the National FFA Convention & Expo.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tractor Supply announced its eighth annual T-shirt fundraiser celebrating the 95th Future Farmers of America convention scheduled to be held in Indianapolis this fall.

The FFA Convention is one of the world’s largest for students, intended to celebrate the growth and achievement of FFA members and more, the company said. This year’s convention will be held Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis.

Tractor Supply is celebrating the convention by selling special edition FFA T-shirts. The proceeds will be distributed to FFA chapters across the country, funding agricultural programs and activities for students and alumni in support of the National FFA Convention & Expo.

“The National FFA Convention & Expo is celebrating its 95th annual event, and we are very proud to help celebrate with our exclusive Tractor Supply T-shirt,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer of Tractor Supply. “This year’s T-shirt fundraiser will support FFA members and chapters in need and fund an FFA program working to resurface a lost history of agriculture in the U.S.”

The convention is a major event for students. So, when the Tractor Supply Foundation learned a group of FFA students in North Carolina school might not be able to meet their goal to attend the convention, the company stepped up to help.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the East Wake High School students were brought to their local Tractor Supply store for a tour and career talk. While they were there, the store's manager and district manager surprised the students with the news that the Tractor Supply Foundation would be helping fund their trip to the FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October.