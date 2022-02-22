FFA begins delivering 'Free Little Pantries' made during Indianapolis convention

The pantries contain non-perishable food and other items which were donated to the organization.

INDIANAPOLIS — Student leaders from Future Farmers of America are celebrating by giving back.

Local FFA members are providing "Little Free Pantries" to Indianapolis communities in need.

They resemble tiny houses and contain non-perishable food and other items which were donated to the organization.

The little pantries were built by the FFA members during the national convention in Indianapolis. They will be delivered to homes and businesses that request them.

One is near 30th Street and Auburn Road.

"This is the first one down. We are hoping to get more requested. We will provide the post and materials and even human labor, as well," said Michele Sullivan, FFA's senior engagement manager.

More than 100 Little Free Pantries were built during the convention here.