FFA announced national convention will be in person for 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The National FFA Organization announced Wednesday that their annual convention will be held in person this fall in Indianapolis.

The event, which typically draws more than 65,000 attendees, will take place Oct. 27-30.

The organization said in addition to the in-person event, it will also offer a virtual program. In 2020, FFA canceled the in-person event due to the pandemic and instead offered a virtual experience.

“We are excited to come back to the great city of Indianapolis that has been such a gracious host to us in years past,” said Mandy Hazlett, associate director of convention and events at the National FFA Organization. “We know convention will look a bit different this year, but we are excited to offer this opportunity to our student members once again.”

Expected in-person events during the convention include:

The American FFA Degree Ceremony

Career Success Tours

Competitive events

Delegate business sessions

Entertainment

The National FFA Expo and shopping mall

General sessions

Student and teacher workshops

National Days of Service

“Our state is thrilled to safely host the FFA annual convention again right here in the heart of the heartland,” Governor Eric Holcomb said in a statement to FAA. “This event brings together some of our country’s top future leaders, and I am excited to see what opportunities come from it.”