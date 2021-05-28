x
Three dead after head-on crash near Warsaw

It happened on Old Road 30 near State Road 13 Thursday afternoon.
Credit: Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department
Police in Kosciusko County say three people were killed Thursday in a two-car crash near Warsaw on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are dead after a Thursday afternoon crash east of Warsaw.

Kosciusko County police said it happened at 3:39 p.m. on Old Road 30 just east of State Road 13.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of an eastbound car was passing an eastbound motorcycle and collided head-on with an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 66-year-old Teressa Johnson, of Warsaw, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, 43-year-old Amanda Johnson, was a passenger in the car. She was also killed in the crash.

Police have not identified the driver of the SUV, who also died in the collision.

An investigation is underway.

Credit: Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department

   

