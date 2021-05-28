Three dead after head-on crash near Warsaw

It happened on Old Road 30 near State Road 13 Thursday afternoon.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are dead after a Thursday afternoon crash east of Warsaw.

Kosciusko County police said it happened at 3:39 p.m. on Old Road 30 just east of State Road 13.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of an eastbound car was passing an eastbound motorcycle and collided head-on with an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 66-year-old Teressa Johnson, of Warsaw, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her daughter, 43-year-old Amanda Johnson, was a passenger in the car. She was also killed in the crash.

Police have not identified the driver of the SUV, who also died in the collision.