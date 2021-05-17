Randolph County woman hit and killed by train

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Monday.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Randolph County woman is dead after her car was struck by a train Monday morning.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said 47-year-old Tonya Rader was traveling southbound on Water Street in Green Forks, Indiana, when her car was hit by a westbound Norfolk Southern train.

Police said Rader’s Chevrolet Malibu was struck by the train on the driver’s side. Rader died at the scene.

Green Forks is roughly 65 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.